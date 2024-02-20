Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $870,000 Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

