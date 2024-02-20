Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $872,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

