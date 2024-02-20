Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

