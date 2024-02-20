Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,558 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,801,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,622,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

