Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,217,140. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

