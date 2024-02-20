Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Enerplus by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $4,907,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Enerplus by 1,314.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 239,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 7.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,163,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after buying an additional 79,832 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $88,150,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

