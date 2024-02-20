Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

