Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20. Alarm.com has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

