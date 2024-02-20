Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

AA opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

