Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALKS. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

