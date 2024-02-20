Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.29.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.59. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.
In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 460.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
