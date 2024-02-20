Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

Allegion Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.14. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $134.89.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.59. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.29.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Allegion by 1,033.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 321,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 293,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

