Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $134.89.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Allegion by 460.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Allegion by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

