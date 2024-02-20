Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-3.5% yr/yr to $3.704-3.778 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.29.
Allegion Stock Performance
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegion Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.
Insider Activity at Allegion
In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Allegion by 460.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Allegion by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allegion
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.