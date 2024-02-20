Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNT opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

