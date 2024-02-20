Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,333.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $302,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 237,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,085,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

