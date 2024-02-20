Ameren (AEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Ameren by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

