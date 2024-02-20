American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

AAL stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

