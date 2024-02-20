American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

