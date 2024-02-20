American Electric Power (AEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.
American Electric Power Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of American Electric Power
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Electric Power
- What is a Dividend King?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.