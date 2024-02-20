American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.