American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $49.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.
Several analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.
American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
