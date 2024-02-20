American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $49.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 82,011 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

