American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Earnings History for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.