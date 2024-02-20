American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

