American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIG. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

