American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) vs. Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Head-To-Head Survey

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Emmett and American Strategic Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $1.02 billion 2.25 -$42.71 million ($0.26) -52.88 American Strategic Investment $64.00 million 0.25 -$45.90 million ($20.12) -0.35

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. Douglas Emmett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 2 6 2 0 2.00 American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Douglas Emmett and American Strategic Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus price target of $14.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.63%. American Strategic Investment has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.45%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Risk & Volatility

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett -4.62% -1.06% -0.44% American Strategic Investment -66.36% -13.55% -5.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats American Strategic Investment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

