American Tower (AMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.10.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on American Tower
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 153,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 77,516 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.