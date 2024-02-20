Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $17.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
