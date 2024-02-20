Analysts Issue Forecasts for Herbalife Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLF. TheStreet lowered Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 62,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

