Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kadant Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2025 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

KAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $339.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.31 and its 200 day moving average is $249.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant has a 1-year low of $183.19 and a 1-year high of $354.02. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

