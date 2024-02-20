Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDF Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PDF Solutions in a report issued on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

PDFS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $596,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

