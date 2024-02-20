Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Roivant Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.59 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,786,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after buying an additional 74,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

