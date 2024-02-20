Analysts Offer Predictions for Eaton Co. plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

ETN opened at $277.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.92 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.