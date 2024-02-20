Analysts Offer Predictions for Ventas, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

VTR opened at $43.76 on Monday. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -397.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

