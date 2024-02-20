Analysts Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Target Price at $12.63

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALIT. UBS Group increased their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,247,000 after purchasing an additional 547,614 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alight by 17.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,567,000 after buying an additional 4,187,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,132,000 after buying an additional 1,191,449 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,219,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,263,000 after buying an additional 1,835,481 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.57 on Friday. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

