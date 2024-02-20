Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Price Target at $17.25

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ET opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

