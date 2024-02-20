Analysts Set Expectations for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

TSE:MFC opened at C$33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$33.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

