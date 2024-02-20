Analysts Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $103.43

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

FOXF opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

