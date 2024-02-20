Analysts Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price at $13.21

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.21.

HAYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hayward by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hayward has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

