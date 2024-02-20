Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) PT at $44.90

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.51 on Friday. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Insmed by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 12.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

