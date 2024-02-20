Analysts Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Target Price at $55.75

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

