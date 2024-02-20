Analysts Set Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $68.57

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth about $106,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Robert Half by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,739,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after buying an additional 1,172,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $80.84 on Friday. Robert Half has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

