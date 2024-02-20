Analysts Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Price Target at $21.33

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at AES

Institutional Trading of AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

AES opened at $16.77 on Friday. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

