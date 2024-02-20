Analyzing Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) & Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)

Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Next 15 Group and Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next 15 Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 0 5 3 0 2.38

Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus target price of $35.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Next 15 Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A $0.02 660.29 Interpublic Group of Companies $10.89 billion 1.14 $1.10 billion $2.85 11.39

This table compares Next 15 Group and Interpublic Group of Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Next 15 Group. Interpublic Group of Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Next 15 Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Next 15 Group and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A Interpublic Group of Companies 10.09% 31.15% 6.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Next 15 Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services. The company provides its services under the activate, Agent3, Archetype, Beyond, The Blueshirt Group, Brandwidth, Conversion Rate Experts, ELVIS, encore, House 337, M Booth, M Booth Health, Mach49, MHP Group, Mighty Social, Outcast, Palladium, Planning-inc, Publitek, Savanta, SMG, Transform, twogether, and Velocity brands. The company was formerly known as Next Fifteen Communications Group plc and changed its name to Next 15 Group plc in April 2023. Next 15 Group plc was incorporated in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in `January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

