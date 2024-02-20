Analyzing Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fidelis Insurance and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential upside of 28.00%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $422.14, indicating a potential downside of 16.41%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 58.12% 19.67% 4.24% Kinsale Capital Group 25.29% 31.52% 8.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $1.52 billion 1.03 $52.60 million N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $1.22 billion 9.56 $308.09 million $13.21 38.23

Kinsale Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelis Insurance.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Fidelis Insurance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

