Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of AVXL stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anavex Life Sciences
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.