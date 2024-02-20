Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

