Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,653 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Angi worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Angi by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 235,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Angi by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Angi by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

