Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
