AppLovin Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Shares of APP opened at $59.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,479,000 after buying an additional 195,030 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $165,057,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AppLovin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,054,316.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,291,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,331,593 shares of company stock valued at $50,770,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

