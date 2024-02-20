Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.