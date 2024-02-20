Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Ares Management worth $116,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 88.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.87%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

