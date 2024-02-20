Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.335-$1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.900 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.57.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.89. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

